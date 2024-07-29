Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 4.4 %
OTCMKTS BCEKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,815. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.