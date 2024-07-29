Bellevue Group AG Acquires 19,917 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 307,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,027. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.