Bellevue Group AG Decreases Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.08% of C4 Therapeutics worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,470,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,138,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,335,000 after purchasing an additional 891,808 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 214.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $183,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 580,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,482. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. Analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.