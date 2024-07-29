Bellevue Group AG Sells 20,004 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $189,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 84,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,193. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.29.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.4069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.17%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

