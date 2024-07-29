Bellevue Group AG Sells 21,860 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,499 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $193,050,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,964. The company has a market capitalization of $384.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

