BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Update

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 91,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BEST

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BEST as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

BEST Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEST remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,716. BEST has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

About BEST

BEST ( NYSE:BEST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 953.33% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $268.97 million for the quarter.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

