Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Better Home & Finance stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.55. The company had a trading volume of 177,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of 0.30 and a 12-month high of 60.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.47.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 22.25 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

