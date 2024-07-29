BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BIO-key International Trading Down 1.9 %

BKYI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BIO-key International has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 96.03% and a negative return on equity of 340.45%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

