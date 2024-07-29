BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $836.03 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $67,319.99 or 1.00093107 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,417.85828426 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

