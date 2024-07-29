Bitcoin SV Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.46 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $84.46 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $52.47 or 0.00076335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,740.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.98 or 0.00647331 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00046846 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,735,381 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

