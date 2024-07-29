BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance
Shares of zwb stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.19. 110,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,376. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1 year low of C$15.29 and a 1 year high of C$18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.80.
