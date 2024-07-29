BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (ZWEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on August 2nd

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from BMO Covered Call Energy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZWEN traded down 0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 30.07. 10,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 52 week low of 27.41 and a 52 week high of 32.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 29.76.

