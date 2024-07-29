BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:ZWHC traded up 0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching 30.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 29.39. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of 27.09 and a 52-week high of 29.98.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.