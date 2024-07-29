BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (ZWT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZWT remained flat at 45.35 during midday trading on Monday. 4,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 46.47. BMO Covered Call Technology ETF has a twelve month low of 31.68 and a twelve month high of 49.22.

Featured Stories

