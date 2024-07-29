BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.61. 326,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,326. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.20.

