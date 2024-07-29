BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.88. The company had a trading volume of 881,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,771. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$29.14 and a 12-month high of C$37.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.