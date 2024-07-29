BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

TSE ZEB traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$36.88. The company had a trading volume of 881,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,771. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$29.14 and a 1-year high of C$37.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.60.

