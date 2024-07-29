BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 2nd

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ZUT stock traded down 0.01 on Monday, hitting 20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of 19.58. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of 17.82 and a 1 year high of 22.05.

