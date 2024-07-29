Bokf Na Acquires 10,212 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.63. 547,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

