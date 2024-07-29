Bokf Na Acquires 2,200 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. 172,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,568. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

