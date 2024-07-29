Bokf Na Acquires 2,214 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 946.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Workday were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1,015.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Trading Down 0.4 %

WDAY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.63. 154,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.87. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

