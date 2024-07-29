Bokf Na Acquires 241 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.27.

NYSE:PH traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $553.81. 27,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $524.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

