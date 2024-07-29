Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 286,550.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in DaVita were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 147.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after buying an additional 153,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,612. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

