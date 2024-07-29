Bokf Na Buys 108,847 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 201.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,847 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE KMI traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $21.23. 1,137,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,109,879. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.