Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,899 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 871,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,116. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

