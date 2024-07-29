Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Allstate were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.03. The stock had a trading volume of 278,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.55. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $179.93.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

