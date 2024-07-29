Bokf Na Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $234.22. 46,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,410. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $263.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

