Bokf Na Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VDE traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.46. 89,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

