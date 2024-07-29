Bokf Na Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.56. 5,256,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.