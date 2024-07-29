Bokf Na Has $4.65 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of AZEK worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 2,948.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 788,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 762,793 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 1,339.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 657,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 612,005 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,360,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AZEK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.72.

AZEK Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 33,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

