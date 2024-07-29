Bokf Na Has $909,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 71,012.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.42.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

