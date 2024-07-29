Bokf Na Purchases 1,191 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Generac were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.74.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.32. 129,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,391. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.35. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $161.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

