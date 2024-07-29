Bokf Na Purchases 395 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,967 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1,649.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 73,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 51,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.52. 79,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

