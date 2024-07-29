Bokf Na Raises Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,941,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,428,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,136,000 after purchasing an additional 856,460 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,891,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.10. 59,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,662. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

