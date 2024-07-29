Bokf Na Sells 2,097 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 565.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 182,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $552.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $543.25 and its 200-day moving average is $583.17.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.