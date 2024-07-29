Bokf Na Sells 2,625 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 78,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.7 %

FCX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,818. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,667 shares of company stock worth $19,895,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

