Bokf Na Sells 675 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $157,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $3,365,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
IQV stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.40. The stock had a trading volume of 116,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.
Several research firms have commented on IQV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.56.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
