Bokf Na Sells 797 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,537,432. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.