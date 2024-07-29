BOOK OF MEME Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $703.40 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded up 13% against the dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOK OF MEME has a market capitalization of $703.40 million and $396.29 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,771,968 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,771,993.76848. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00948188 USD and is up 13.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $214,109,534.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

