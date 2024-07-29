Bornite Capital Management LP Invests $9.63 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,000. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for 1.6% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.23. 2,437,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

