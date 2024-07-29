Bornite Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,032,300 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,032,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,370,000. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises about 5.6% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 394,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.