BP (BP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect BP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $35.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.