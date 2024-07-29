British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.4 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.89. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

