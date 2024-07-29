British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.4 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.89. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $36.70.
About British American Tobacco
