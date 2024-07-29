Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.110-2.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.11-2.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.