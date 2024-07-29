Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

