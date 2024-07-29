Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $200.60. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.99 and a twelve month high of $214.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

