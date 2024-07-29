Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target at $49.67

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $7,975,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 129,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

