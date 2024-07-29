Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Shares Gap Down to $31.36

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $30.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 36,522 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Capital World Investors increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,652,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,587 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,259,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.