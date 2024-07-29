Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Reduced by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,813 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up about 11.4% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $83,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.87.

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $168.14. 1,172,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

