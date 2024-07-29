Builders FirstSource’s (BLDR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $242.00. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.87.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.46. The stock had a trading volume of 93,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $173.85. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

